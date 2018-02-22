Woman competent for trial in Wichita killing, kidnapped baby

Yesenia Sesmas is seen in an undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Offic. Sesmas is a suspect in the shooting death of a Wichita, Kans., woman on Friday, Nov. 18 and stealing her baby. She was arrested Saturday in Dallas and the baby was found safe. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a 35-year-old woman is competent to stand trial in the death of a Wichita woman and the kidnapping of the woman’s newborn child.

A judge on Thursday ordered that 35-year-old Yesenia Sesmas stand trial March 26 on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated interference with parental custody and other counts.

Prosecutors allege Sesmas fatally shot 27-year-old Laura Abarca of Wichita in November 2017 and abducted Abarca’s 6-day-old daughter.

She and the baby were found two days after the abduction in Texas. The child was returned to relatives in Wichita.

The Texas woman allegedly drove from Dallas to Wichita to meet Abarca, who she met years ago while working at a Wichita restaurant.

