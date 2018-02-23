2 people seriously injured in east Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were taken to a local hospital Friday night after a crash in east Topeka, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of 6th Street and SE Tefft Street, just before 8:00 p.m. Police say a Ford Fusion traveling west on 6th tried turning into a parking lot and hit a Pontiac G6 traveling east. The G6 then hit a power pole.

6th Street was shut down in both directions at SE Tefft while crews cleared the scene. About 100 people were also without power in the area. Power has since been restored.

Police say the driver and passenger in the G6 have been taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The other driver was not transported.