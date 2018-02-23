3-vehicle crash sends multiple people to the hospital

By and Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

The wreck was reported just before 11 a.m. on Gage Blvd. near Huntoon.

Topeka Police on scene tell KSNT News the crash is under investigation at this time.

The extent of the victims injuries are unknown at this time.

KSNT News will update this story as details become available.

