3-vehicle crash sends multiple people to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in west Topeka.

The wreck was reported just before 11 a.m. on Gage Blvd. near Huntoon.

Topeka Police on scene tell KSNT News the crash is under investigation at this time.

The extent of the victims injuries are unknown at this time.

KSNT News will update this story as details become available.

Gage between 12th and 15th is closed pic.twitter.com/JNdnUdfrU9 — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 23, 2018

3 car accident at Gage and Huntoon. At least 2 taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/HRu10dSm2l — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 23, 2018

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on: