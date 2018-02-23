4 charged for Topeka’s fourth murder of 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men and one male juvenile have been charged for the murder of a Topeka man last week.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday that he has filed charges against the four suspects in relation to the murder of Tyrone Antonio Baggett and the robbery of Daylight Donuts. Both crimes occurred on February 16.

Wisdom Jermaine Curls, 17, has been charged with aggravated robbery for his participation in the robbery of Daylight Donuts. He is also charged with first degree murder and aggravated burglary. Kaygay said that due to his age, Curls was charged as a juvenile and is being held without bond. He is set to appear at a scheduling conference at 11 a.m. on March 1, 2018.

Eli Anthony Raymond Perry, 18, has been charged with aggravated robbery, first degree murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. His bond has been set at just over $1 million. He is set to appear at a scheduling conference at 2 p.m. on March 1, 2018.

Dion Jha’ Dantaye Troupe, 18, has been charged with aggravated robbery, first degree murder aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Troupe has also been charged with criminal threat and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an incident that occurred on February 2, as well as aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an incident that occurred on December 15, 2017. His bond has been set at just over $1.3 million and he is set to appear at a scheduling conference at 3 p.m. on March 1, 2018.

Erion Dijon Kirtdoll, 24, has been charged with aggravated robbery, first degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His bond has been set at #2 million and is set to appear at a scheduling conference at 3:30 p.m. on March 1, 2018.

On February 16, 2018, an employee reported that four men entered the Daylight Donuts store located at 4201 SW 21st Street. One of the men brandished a black and silver hand gun and demanded money. The suspects took the money and fled the scene. Less than an hour later, police were sent to the 3500 block of SE Girard on a reported home invasion. It was reported that four men forced their way into the home and confronted Tyrone Baggett and a single shot was fired. When officers arrived they found Baggett suffereing from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident led to the arrest of Curls, Troupe, Kirtdoll, and Perry.

The Topeka Police Department is continuing to investigate this case. Anyone with information at this time to call TPD at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

