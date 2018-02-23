All clear after bomb threat reported at KanCare office building

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The all clear has been given after a bomb threat was reported Friday morning at a state agency office.

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority said the KanCare office building located near the Topeka Regency Airport received the threat just after 9 a.m. Employees were evacuated to airport terminals to stay out of the cold weather.

MTAA responded along with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nothing was found and employees were allowed to return.

