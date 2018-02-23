Brown County Sheriff’s Office warns of IRS scam

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) — Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant wants to warn others of a recent scam.

People of Brown County have reported they’ve received phone calls from someone representing themselves as an agent from the IRS.

According to Sheriff Merchant, the caller ID shows “IRS” with a phone number.

The scammers tell people there’s been an issue with their income tax paperwork and they need verification before they can continue to process the return.

They also ask for a social security number to “verify the amount of refund.”

The IRS will never contact you by phone and ask for any personal information.

If you feel you have become a victim of this type of scam, call the IRS at 800-366-4484 or your local law enforcement.

Sheriff Merchant wants to remind everyone to not give out personal information over the phone and to never rely on your caller ID to identify a caller.