Foggy Friday morning, milder spring-like weekend ahead

We’re tracking a transitional day – as the weekend approaches. It was a foggy and gloomy start to the day – making for reduced visibility across Northeast Kansas. Temps held at/above freezing overnight – keeping most of the streets in good status. Take it easy as you get to where you’re going today, the roads are still a bit wet. However, there is no chance for icy spots out there today – temps are just too mild. We’ll be watching the deck of clouds overhead – just to see how stubborn they truly are. Generally, it looks like we slowly clear things out today and that means some periods of sunshine this afternoon. Temps will respond too. Expect afternoon temperatures in the lower/middle 40s – creeping closer to where they should be for this time of the year. Remember, our average high temperature is climbing – it’s all the way up to 47° right now. When you look at the extended forecast – you’ll see that today will be the last day featuring ‘below average’ temps. In other words, the overall temperature trend for the rest of the month is a much milder one.

This weekend will remind you of spring – right down to the plain old rain chances in Saturday’s forecast. If you’re up late tonight, there could be a few slick spots on the roadways – due to temps close to freezing. Some of the recent computer models bring in some light rain showers as early as this evening. If that ends up being the case – we could be dealing with a few hours of light freezing drizzle. If your car’s thermometer reads anything colder than 33° and it’s raining outside – treat it as ice. Just drive for the conditions – if you’re out late tonight or early tomorrow morning. Temps will quickly move back above freezing by mid-morning on Saturday. Periods of rain showers will move through a gloomy Northeast Kansas tomorrow. Don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder either. There could be some weak embedded thunderstorms as the rain rolls through. Realistically – the rain will wrap up by dinnertime (at the latest) on Saturday – giving us several hours to clear out before Sunday morning. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine on tap for Sunday – with temps rising into the lower 50s! Sunday is definitely the better of the two weekend days weather-wise – adjust your plans accordingly.

The warm-up will only be getting started this weekend. In fact – next week will feature even milder temps! It’s going to feel like spring! Speaking of – we’re only 3.5 weeks away from the official start of spring! The months (and seasons) just continue flying by! Watch for temps sneaking into the 60s, as early as Monday afternoon. But Tuesday will be even warmer – with those highs nudging 65°! By early next week – the icy and wintry weather we’ve had recently – will be nothing but a distant memory. For those wondering – our next weather-maker (after tomorrow) will move in by the middle of next week. It looks like Wednesday might bring us another chance for some rain showers. No wintry weather in the forecast – at least not anytime soon. Wednesday’s weather-maker will just be good old-fashioned rain…and every drop counts. We’re still pretty dry area (and state) wide – so we’ll take any moisture Mother Nature decides throws at us, right now. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert