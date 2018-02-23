Former Trump campaign official to plead guilty

By Published:
Paul Manafort
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort arrives at federal court in Washington. In a dramatic escalation of pressure and stakes, special counsel Robert Mueller filed additional criminal charges Feb. 22, 2018, against Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former top adviser to the Trump campaign is expected to plead guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

A person close to Rick Gates say he is expected to enter the plea as early as Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details.

A plea could signal that he’s planning to cooperate with Mueller.

The plea comes a day after a federal grand jury in Virginia returned an indictment against him and former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort accusing them of tax evasion and bank fraud. It was the second round of charges against the two men. They were charged last October with unregistered lobbying and conspiring to launder millions of dollars they earned while working on behalf of a pro-Russian Ukrainian political party.

