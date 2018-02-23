Former WSU and KU players listed in documents detailing potential NCAA violations

Related Coverage Report: FBI probe docs list range of payments to top players

Yahoo Sports has obtained documents during a federal investigation into NCAA basketball.

The documents pertain to how much NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency paid to players. Yahoo viewed hundreds of documents in the case.

One former Wichita State basketball player, Fred VanVleet, was listed as receiving $1,070. Former KU basketball player, Elijah Johnson was listed as receiving more than $15,000. Former KU player Josh Jackson’s mom, Apple Jones, reportedly received $2,700.

Other current and former players are listed. They include North Carolina, Kentucky, Duke, Michigan State, USC, and Alabama among many others.

The activity would appear to violate NCAA amateurism rules.

Statement from Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright:

We are dedicated to conducting all aspects of Wichita State’s intercollegiate athletic programs with integrity and in full compliance with NCAA and American Athletic Conference rules. We have no knowledge of the transactions described in the Yahoo report published this morning. We will fully cooperate with any formal inquiries from NCAA or legal authorities regarding this matter.”