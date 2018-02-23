Guns in School: Could arming teachers in Topeka work?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In the wake of the school shooting in Florida, prominent Republicans like President Donald Trump and Governor Jeff Colyer (R-Kansas) have suggested arming teachers to prevent further attacks.

In order to have guns in the classroom, experts say it would mean big changes to the way we train both teachers and law enforcement.

“Law enforcement officers are taught to engage anyone with a gun inside of a school as part of their protocol,” said Chief Ron Brown, Topeka Public Schools Police. “So there’d definitely have to be some changes in how police are trained.”

Along with changes in policing, Brown says teachers would need to undergo continuous firearms training and certification.

“You have to be able to utilize it and hit what you’re shooting at. Then secondly, you have to trained on when it’s appropriate to use deadly force,” said Brown.

Brown says he doesn’t believe Topeka Public Schools needs armed teachers because they have enough security, but he sees why smaller districts who aren’t close to law enforcement would consider it as an alternative.

For that to happen, Brown says the district would need to talk with the local teachers union to see if that’s something teachers would be interested in.

“That’s really not their role. Their role is to teach kids,” said Marcus Baltzell with Kansas National Education Association. “Let’s give teachers the resources that help us identify students in need that really deal with the mental health issues.”

Baltzell says the majority of their members are against putting guns in the classroom. However, he says they do support having trained security guards in schools.