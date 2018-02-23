Local dialysis center opens for Medicare patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After years of serving only a few patients, a Topeka dialysis center could have a full waiting room soon.

DaVita Dialysis hosted Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Lynn Jenkins to thank them for their work.

The two led an effort to clear the way for centers like Davita to open to Medicare.

Jenkins said something had to be done to make the process easier.

“The wheels of government were moving slow and they weren’t getting it done,” Jenkins said. “So meanwhile, people that live a block from here were having to drive and some people in other communities were having to drive to other communities just to get dialysis.”

Now, private companies will be able to approve centers to accept Medicare patients.

DaVita hopes to be serving those people by September.