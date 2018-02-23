National gun debate hits local level

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — The National gun debate is hitting the local level, after state lawmakers postponed a vote on a gun-safety bill.

Thursday’s debate would’ve come one week after 17 students were gunned down at a Florida high school.

“We need to spend some more time on that,” said State Rep. Fred Patton, R-Topeka.

“They knew even among their own members, and I’m referring to Republican leadership now, that they probably didn’t have the votes to pass it,” said State Rep. John Carmichael, D-Wichita.

Under the bill, elementary schools would offer an NRA gun safety course to elementary school students.

“That bill is designed at least by its proponents to encourage safety of small children involving firearms, and why in the world, if that is the goal after the tragedy of last week, not want to educate children about gun safety,” Carmichael said.

House leaders said they are working on a more comprehensive plan which could include mental health initiatives, but they aren’t releasing too many details.

“You could see something this session, or it could take longer,” said House Majority Leader Don Hineman,R-Dighton.

This week, President Trump not only called for arming teachers, but giving teachers who do carry, a bonus, something Secretary of State Kris Kobach agrees with.

“If we can increase the probability that there is more than one good guy with a gun somewhere on the school property, then you can reduce that response time from eight minutes down to less than a minute and that saves lives,” Kobach said.

However, arming teachers is something some state representatives do not support.

“What we don’t need is more guns in schools,” said State Rep. Jim Ward, D-Wichita.

“That’s a step too far,” Patton said. “We do need to have a good school plan, we need to work with our local law enforcement and make sure they’re involved.”

Earlier this month, the House passed a bill allowing people 18 years old and over to conceal carry.

Right now state laws only allow those 21 and older to conceal carry.