Southeast Topeka gym shuts down

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A gym in southeast Topeka has closed its doors.

The Genesis Health Club at 29th and California has permanently closed, the company said.

The company said all members from the southeast location will have full access to the north Topeka and the newly remodeled southwest Topeka locations, calling it an upgrade for members.

“As soon as the exact timing of the upgrade was determined, we posted advance notice for our members both in the club and at GenesisHealthClubs.com. All members now have access to tennis, basketball, a swimming pool, a turf area, group fitness studios, racquetball and much more with no price increases for all of the added amenities.”

KSNT News wants to hear from you if you are a member and what you are doing now. CLICK HERE

