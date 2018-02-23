SPECIAL REPORT: Local veteran defying the odds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — As we round the corner to March, your New Years resolutions might be starting to fade away.

But for one local man, resolutions and goals are what drives him to keep going every single day.

Daniel Young is a 27-year-old veteran, who graduated high school and college with a desire to serve, but life had a different plan for him.

He had an extreme reaction to the vaccines given to him as part of his enlistment. He was later later diagnosed with a rare disease known as Dermatomyositis.

“They were under the impression I would be bed-bound and never walk again,” Young said. “And need nurse care for the remainder of my existence here on earth.”

Since then, it’s been a life of small victories for Dan.

“That day sticks out in my mind, the first day he was able to give himself a drink of water, and we both started crying, because it was such a victory,” said Tammy Reeves, his occupational therapist.

So every time he comes rolling through the doors at the VA, he always has a look of determination to meet his goals.

“If my goal is to stand up and walk before I go home, that’s what we’re going to work towards,” he said.

But walking didn’t come easy for Dan.

“My first day with Dan he was not very responsive,” said Mike Simpson, his speech therapist.

“Dan came to us very debilitated,” Reeves said.

“When I first started, I was just alive, I had a heart beat,” Dan said. “I was breathing then I met some important care givers that kind of, they brought the live back into me.”

He’s fighting for independence and what most people take for granted, like buttoning a shirt.

So what keeps him motivated? What keeps him coming back each day, when most of us would have given up?

“I had my moment with god, I said god if this is really all there is for life in me, is to lay in this bed and not really to achieve anything else, if you have nothing else planned for me, then please take me,” he said.

And now, three years later, he’s not only walking on land, he’s walking in water. All on his own.

When asked what he’d ask for if he could have anything in the world, Dan said it’s for everyone to pay it forward to something that’s given them so much.

And then come to find out, his speech therapist, who says he and Dan have become buddies more than anything, was in speech therapy himself for 12 years.

“I was in speech therapy as a child and my therapist was my hero and after school, it’s what i’m good at doing,” Simpson said.

He’s paying it forward.

Dan hopes, that even just one person, will decide to make an impact, even if it’s one they didn’t plan on.

“When I joined I wanted to serve soldiers and their families, now when I’m able to I want to serve veterans and their families,” Dan said.

Serving something, it’s what has given him more blessings than he could have imagined.

“None of this would have been possible without my mother, my care team at the community living center here in Leavenworth as well, and my unwavering physical therapist Kate Kinerney,” Dan said.

He said they are apart of his strength every single day.