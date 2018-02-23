Suspect taken into custody following chase in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been taken into custody Friday morning following a pursuit in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just after 8 a.m. that the sheriff’s office, Kansas Highway Patrol, and Silver Lake Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit in and around the town of Silver Lake.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells KSNT News the suspect vehicle was reported as stolen.

The pursuit was reported to be over just before 8:30 a.m. with the suspect vehicle stopped at 21st and Hodges Road.

At least one male suspect is reported to be in custody at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

KSNT News will continue to update this story as details become available. Refresh page for updates.

