Topeka man sentenced for stabbing death at local gas station

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been sentenced for the 2015 killing of another man at a Topeka gas station.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Friday Caleb John Kanatzar was sentenced to 19 years and five months in prison.

A jury convicted Kanatzar last fall of voluntary manslaughter for the December 2015 killing of Terrin Holloway. Holloway was approached by Kanatzar in the parking lot of the Kwik Shop at 746 NE Wabash. After a brief confrontation, Kanatzar stabbed Holloway and fled the scene. Holloway drove a short distance from the scene and was later found dead. The cause of death was determined to be a single stab wound.

The Shawnee County Court denied Kanatzar’s request for a reduced sentence. He is set to appear on March 5, 2018 for a jury trial in a separate case where he is charged with aggravated battery for an incident occurring in the Shawnee County jail on March 10.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

What others are clicking on: