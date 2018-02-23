Topeka Police return to normal accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is back to normal accident reporting after being in walk-in accident reporting since Tuesday morning for inclement weather.

During walk-in accident reporting TPD will only investigate accidents involving alcohol related, hit and run or injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents during walk-in accident reporting are asked to exchange insurance, registration and contact information with one another and come to the Law Enforcement Center after the weather clears to report incidents.

