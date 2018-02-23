Tracking another potential round of ice ahead

*A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 3 am to 3 pm on Saturday for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Ottawa, Dickinson, and Geary counties.*

What We’re Tracking:

Wintry mix and rain ahead

Gradual warm-up begins next week

Quieter weather through midweek

We’re tracking a complicated, but potentially messy, start to the weekend. Some moisture will start to move in from the south tonight, mainly in the form of drizzle and light rain for the south and southeastern portions of the region.

However, this will start to switch over more so to freezing drizzle and freezing rain as temperatures drop a few degrees overnight tonight. The best chance of ice will be along I-70 and to the north, with a mix of rain and periods of freezing rain to the south.

Even when its dry tonight, the cloud cover will continue to hang around. That will prevent temperatures from falling much with temperatures stuck in the 30s for most of the night tonight.

A mixed bag of precipitation is expected by daybreak on Saturday. Some snowflakes could begin to move in to the extreme northwestern and north areas, with a mix of sleet and freezing rain to the south. However, as temperatures start to rebound throughout the day, some of that will transition back over to rain.

Still, it will be another one of those mornings where slick spots will be a concern on the roadways, and you’ll want to allocate extra time to your morning to properly deice and clear your vehicle.

Generally speaking, areas along I-70 and to the south have the best chance of getting into the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs on Saturday, and that would be warm enough to support scattered rain as opposed to frozen precipitation. However, northern portions of the region will be stuck in the low to mid 30s through much of the day on Saturday, so freezing rain, sleet, and snow will still be fair game there.

Even when it’s dry at times on Saturday, the region will continue to be socked under mainly cloudy conditions. However, the precipitation will begin to move out and taper off late in the afternoon into the evening. As that system drifts further and further away, the cloud cover will follow suit. Saturday night will not only be drier, but will see gradually decreasing cloud cover, as well.

With decreasing clouds for Saturday night, that will allow temperatures to tumble back into the 20s for overnight lows. There will be a bit of a west wind though, sustained at 5 to 15 mph, which will bring wind chill temperatures down into the teens. Any lingering moisture on the roadways from the precipitation earlier on Saturday could refreeze overnight with temperatures well below freezing.

Otherwise, Sunday marks the beginning of not only a gradual warm-up, but the return of a quieter weather pattern. Mostly sunny conditions for Sunday will go along with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will get back into the 50s and 60s for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine, as well.

Temperatures stay mild through much of next week, but another chance of rain is expected to move in on Wednesday.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis