SE 6th Ave. shut down in both directions after crash in east Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on collision in east Topeka.

The crash happened near the intersection of 6th Street and SE Tefft Street, just before 8:00 p.m. Police say a Ford Fusion traveling west on 6th tried turning into a parking lot and hit a Pontiac G6 traveling east. The G6 then hit a power pole.

6th Street is currently shut down in both directions at SE Tefft. Westar says less than 100 customers are also without power.

Police say the driver and passenger in the G6 have been taken to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries. The other driver was not transported.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

 

