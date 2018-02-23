Utilities scam hits local town

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Sheriff Tim Morse of Jackson County sent out a series of Tweets on Friday, warning people of Holton about a recent scam.

He said the City of Holton has received calls from citizens in the area reporting they have received scam calls from someone claiming to be with Holton Utilities.

Sheriff Morse said the caller says there is an outstanding debt with the city and services will be shut off within 30 minutes if not paid.

The calls appear that they’re coming from the City of Holton on caller ID.

In the event that there is an issue with your utilities, the City of Holton will post a hanger on your front door prior to services being interrupted. They will not notify by a phone call.

