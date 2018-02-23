Video: Wichita man uses flame thrower to melt ice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man used his creativity and a unique tool to deice his business’s parking lot.

While many Kansans scraped or shoveled their way out of their driveways on Thursday, Nathan Pham gave new meaning to fire and ice.

“We have this for a while. My wife bought it for me for about 6 months now and I haven’t had a chance to use it safely, so we see ice, we see snow, so here’s our opportunity to use it and have some fun,” Pham said.

Wearing safety goggles, Pham was able to finally use his flame thrower.

“It works pretty good,” he said.

Pham’s wife filmed him using the flame thrower to deice their business’s parking lot. She then posted it on Facebook where it quickly got dozens of likes, shares and comments.

KSNW-TV asked Pham about his new internet stardom.

“I just did it for fun. I didn’t expect any publicity out of it,” Pham laughed.

Pham also mentioned safety was a top priority while using the flame thrower.

“We want to make sure we have the fire extinguisher and open area,” he said.

A Wichita Fire Department spokesperson said using a flame thrower to melt ice is not a safe procedure and the department does not recommend it.

“Apparently some of these devices are manufactured for specific uses in the agricultural industry, but deicing would probably not be one of them. Any damage to property by use of a device such as this would be investigated as an arson case,” said Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis.

