Drier weather moves in, gradual warm-up begins

We’re tracking a break from the rounds of winter weather that has been moving across Northeast Kansas throughout the course of the last week.

Gradually clearing conditions for tonight will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper teens and 20s for overnight lows. However, the drizzle and passing scattered showers from earlier on Saturday has provided some damp road conditions. As temperatures fall well below freezing, some refreezing could set up and allow some slick spots to develop.

Otherwise, Sunday marks the beginning of not only a gradual warm-up, but the return of a quieter weather pattern. A mix of sun and clouds for Sunday will go along with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

Mostly sunny conditions for Monday will see high temperatures slightly warmer with widespread 50s across Northeast Kansas. A few more clouds are expected for Tuesday, but even warmer with some spots cracking back into the 60s.

There’s an isolated chance of a few showers Tuesday afternoon into the evening, but the better chance of rain holds off until Wednesday. Scattered showers could mix in with a few thunderstorms, but still mild with highs expected in the 50s.

Beyond Wednesday’s rain chance though, dry weather sets up for the second half of the week as high temperatures bounce between the 50s and 60s.