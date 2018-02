TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are were on the scene of a suspicious package left behind in the parking lot of a Home Depot store.

It was reported around 10:30 Saturday morning, at Wanamaker & Huntoon. The Home Depot closed its doors and the area was cleared as police investigated. When police looked inside the duffel bag, they found pellets used for grilling.

Police say the area is safe, and The Home Depot has re-opened.

Home Depot open after suspicious package found in their parking lot. Police say there was a duffle bag with pellets used for grilling. pic.twitter.com/7h3TxdNjBt — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) February 24, 2018