Man sentenced in string of arsons in Horton

By Published:
Courtesy: Brown Co. Jail

HORTON, Kan. (AP) – A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 6.5 in prison for setting several arson fires at homes and cars in Horton.

Dustin McCulley, of Horton, was sentenced Friday for the arsons last May. He pleaded no contest in January to nine felonies.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports McCulley was arrested May 9, several hours after three homes and several vehicles were set ablaze in the same area early that day in Horton.

Authorities also received calls of a possible break-in at a nearby apartment complex, along with reports of several vehicles on fire in the complex parking lot.

