More icy conditions for some, quieter and warmer weather ahead

*A winter weather advisory will be in effect through 3 pm today for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloud, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Ottawa, and Dickinson counties.*

We’re tracking a complicated, but potentially messy, start to the weekend. Areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue to be a concern through the morning. This drizzle and mist will result in lower visibility through much of the region. With that reduced visibility in place, you’ll want to give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go today. Not only that, but freezing drizzle could provide a thin glaze of ice on top of cars and roadways. Be weary of slick spots as you head out to start the day.

The chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle will linger on through the morning. By late morning into the afternoon, drizzle is still possible, but chances for scattered showers and maybe even a few snow showers will start to move in. The best chance of snow will be for our northern areas as they could get clipped by a system that mainly stays north in Nebraska. Any snow that makes it into the northern portion of the region won’t do much as just a dusting at best is expected.

Even when its dry at times, it’ll be overcast and mainly cloudy through much of the day today. The lack of sunshine will prevent temperatures from getting behind the 30s for most of Northeast Kansas. Some southern areas could crack into the low 40s.

Otherwise by late this afternoon into the evening, the chance of any form of precipitation will begin to taper off. As that precipitation pushes further and further away, it will take the cloud cover with it. Gradually clearing conditions for tonight will allow temperatures to fall back into the upper teens and 20s for overnight lows.

There will be a bit of a west wind though, sustained at 5 to 10 mph, which will bring wind chill temperatures down into the teens across the board. Any lingering moisture on the roadways from the precipitation earlier on Saturday could refreeze overnight with temperatures well below freezing.

Otherwise, Sunday marks the beginning of not only a gradual warm-up, but the return of a quieter weather pattern. Mostly sunny conditions for Sunday will go along with highs in the 40s and low 50s. Temperatures will get back into the 50s and 60s for Monday and Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine, as well.

Temperatures stay mild through much of next week, but another chance of rain is expected to move in on Wednesday.