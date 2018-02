PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Perry-Lecompton High School will see increased police presence Monday after a threat was made over social media by a student at the high school.

According to Undersheriff Bob Chartier, the student is currently being held at the Douglas County Juvenile Center while the threat is investigated. Chartier said the student could possibly face criminal threat charges.

The student will be seen by a judge in Douglas County on Tuesday.