Police looking into suspicious package at Home Depot, store closing as a precaution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are on the scene of a suspicious package left behind in the parking lot of a Home Depot store.

It was reported around 10:30 Saturday morning, at Wanamaker & Huntoon.

Police said they believe it may be a duffel-bag left behind by someone. They do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time, but are taking safety precautions.

Right now, police are waiting on equipment to investigate the situation.

An employee with Home Depot tells KSNT News they are closing the store and turning customers away until the scene is clear.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.