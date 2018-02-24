Six-year-old officer tells Kansas to ‘slow down!’ in viral video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – Six-year-old Oliver Davis has a message for Kansans this winter: slow down!

Oliver is determined to be an officer when he grows up, and decided to share his top safety tip for Kansas drivers this winter.

“Slow DOWN! That’s it, that’s all you need to do, that’s it!” Oliver says in the video.

Oliver’s mom recorded the video in front of their house in Overland Park, and shared it on social media for Kansans to see.

Passionate about safe driving, he says with all of the ice and snow this winter, it’s important to avoid speeding.

He goes one step further saying, “You can avoid a cranky trooper by slowing down.”

Check out the full video above.