Apartment balcony damaged in Central Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Fire Department responded to an apartment balcony fire Sunday afternoon in Central Topeka.

It happened at Pine Apartments, located at 238 SW Gage Blvd, just before 3 p.m.

The fire started on the lower level of the apartment building.

TFD said several neighbors were able to keep the fire small due to available fire extinguishers. One neighbor was able to jump onto the balcony and enter the apartment to rescue two dogs.

Upon arrival, fire crews were quickly able to put the fire out and keep it contained to two balconies.

According to TFD, no one was in the apartment at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The estimated structural dollar loss is $10,000.

KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.