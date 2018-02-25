Buckle up, KHP to increase seat belt enforcement at local high schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Starting Monday, you’ll likely notice more Kansas Highway Patrol troopers around local high schools.

KHP is increasing its enforcement of seat belt laws.

It’s part of the annual “High Visibility Seat Belt Enforcement Campaign.” The goal is to get more teens to buckle up.

The initiative works with the Seat Belts Are for Everyone (SAFE) program in Kansas’ high schools.

KHP said in 2015, 13 high school students were killed in crashes. They said nearly 40 percent of those students were not wearing a seat belt.

That same year, the observed seat belt rate in Kansas for the ages of 15-17 was 85 percent. The seat belt usage rate for the same age group was 61 percent in 2008-2009.

The campaign will run through March 9.