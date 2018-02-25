Dry and warmer weather returns to start the new week

Although it is a dry start to the new week, there is still enough lingering moisture to provide some areas of frost this morning. Temperatures well below freezing in the teens and 20s this morning will quickly warm up as the day unfolds.

Today will mark the beginning of a gradual warm-up as high temperatures get back into the 40s and 50s. A sunny start to the day will see some additional cloud cover build in throughout the day, but today will remain dry.

A few clouds stick around for tonight as temperatures fall back into the 20s. You’ll want the jacket as you head out the door Monday morning, but you may not want it later on in the day. Mostly sunny conditions for Monday will see high temperatures slightly warmer with widespread 50s across Northeast Kansas. Some spots could possibly hit that 60 degree mark, as well.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures maxing out in the low to mid 60s, even though there is the slight chance of a passing shower or two. The better chance of rain holds off until Wednesday. Scattered showers could mix in with a few thunderstorms, but it will still be a mild one with highs expected in the 50s.

Beyond Wednesday’s rain chance though, dry weather sets up for the second half of the week as high temperatures bounce between the 50s and 60s.