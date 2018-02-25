Early morning fire caused by electrical parts of treadmill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department said an early morning fire on Sunday was accidental.
Crews responded to 1600 SW Polk St., around 6:00 Sunday morning. The fire department said crews saw smoke coming from the two-story house upon arrival.
Firefighters found the fire in the basement and were able to put it out quickly before it spread.
Two adults, four children and a dog were able to get out without injuries.
The fire department said the fire was likely caused by electrical parts of a treadmill.
Estimated damage is about $3,000.