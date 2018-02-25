Emotional surprise send off for local firefighter after 22 years of service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– After 22 years of service with the Topeka Fire Department, Captain William Miller was surprised with a special goodbye.

Lt. Ritchie Ramos was Miller’s lieutenant, and the man behind the surprise send off. There were people from Honor Guards in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and McLouth that went to the send-off.

Members from TFD, Topeka Police Department, and friends and family also joined in on the surprise.

Captain Miller was heavily involved with Honor Guard and in the community, and will continue his presence through his retirement.

The video on Facebook has been shared more than 300 times, and has more than 30,000 views.

People who didn’t even know Captain Miller are commenting on the video, thanking him and wishing him well in his retirement.