Equifest wraps up last day in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The largest horse expo in the Midwest, Equifest, came to an end Sunday in the Capital City.

Just 20 bucks got you through the doors to experience a number of things, like world-class clinicians, breed showcases and special demonstrations.

This is the largest horse expo in the Midwest, where 15,000 people from all over the country visited.

“We take up the entire campus of both the Expocentre, as well as the Manor Conference Center and the hotel,” said Justine Staten, executive director of Kansas Horse Council. “They pretty much say that everybody in there has something to do with Equifest.”

The event offered a multitude of horse breeds that demonstrate their versatility and strengths that also come in many colors and sizes.

There were dozens of vendors, plus an appearance from internet sensation, Dave “Showtime” Meyer, who is known for doing outlandish things.

If you missed the event, no worries. Event organizers said they’ll be back next year.