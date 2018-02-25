Gov. Colyer visits Washington D.C. for series of meetings

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) — Gov. Jeff Colyer was in Washington Sunday for a series of meetings with Trump administration officials.

He met with Secretaries of Labor and Interior, as well as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, Gov. Colyer thanked EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt for rolling back federal regulations that he said are a burden to Kansas farmers and ranchers.

Additionally, he talked about continued flexibility related to prescribed fire management in the Flint Hills.

He also asked the interior secretary Ryan Zinke for support for state’s right to control water resource.

He specifically mentioned the Ogallala aquifer, which is a water source in western Kansas that continues to decline.