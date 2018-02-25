Govs fear for election security amid Russian cyberattacks

By Published:
Jay Inslee
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at the panel Pathways to Prosperity during the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Will your vote be safe this year from foreign adversaries? Some governors aren’t so sure.

State leaders of both parties are worried about the security of America’s election systems against possible cyberattacks ahead of this fall’s midterm elections. They’re aware that Russian agents targeted more than 20 states last time, and the Trump administration has largely taken a hands-off approach to the continued interference.

As most governors attended a weekend conference in Washington, elected officials suggest there is no issue more critical to American democracy than the integrity of U.S. elections, which are facing unprecedented cyberattacks.

President Donald Trump rarely mentions the Russian threat and condemns special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling as “a witch hunt.”

