Kansas town remembers shooting on 2-year anniversary

HESSTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Sunday marks two years since a shooting at manufacturing plant in Hesston.

An employee at Excel Industries shot and killed three people and injured 14 others.

Employees said that day has changed their lives forever.

Community members of Hesston, a town of less than 4,000 people, said they want change.

They are using this memory as a conversation to plan for action.

“To continue the conversation here, because the question is, what’s next? What experiments are you going to be willing to try?” Pastor Adrian Robinson said. “You may have a tear drop, no, it’s what are we going to do next?”

250 people gathered yesterday with questions about how to make a change.

Those who were a part of the conversation agreed it was an eye opening experience they will carry with them into their communities.