Local undersheriff suggests tougher punishment for school threats

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Since the mass shooting in Florida, several Kansas students have been posting threats to their schools on social media. Students in Wichita, Junction City, Axtell and most recently Perry have been arrested for making criminal threats.

The Jackson County Undersheriff Robert Chartier said law enforcement takes these threats very seriously. He suggests they may need to be seriously punished as well.

“Have the Kansas legislature put some teeth into the crime of the threat of a mass shooting, something of this sort, to where the crime itself has a little more teeth,” Chartier said.

Although, he said he doesn’t have an idea to completely deter students from making the social media threats.

“To say how we will fix it, I don’t have that answer. I don’t know,” Chartier said.

Tammy Paris-Marsh lives near Perry. She said the social media threat hit close to home. “It’s a very, very scary situation for everybody with kids in the school or people working in the schools,” Paris-Marsh said.

She agrees tougher penalties could help curb the number of threats.

“If you are going to do this kind of stuff, you’re going to have to pay the price or at least think about it a little more,” Paris-Marsh said.

The student suspected of making the social media threat to the Perry-Lecompton school district may face criminal threat charges. Making a criminal threat is a misdemeanor offense.