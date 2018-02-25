The Latest: EF2 tornado confirmed in Middle Tennessee

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather that moved through parts of the US (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Storm crews have confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Nashville, Tennessee, says the tornado with maximum-sustained winds of 120 mph (193 kph) hit near Clarksville on Saturday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Brandon told The Leaf-Chronicle that at least four homes were destroyed and dozens of others were damaged. She says 75 cars also were damaged at a tire plant parking lot.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett said Sunday that “to look at what I’m looking at and know we didn’t lose anybody is just a miracle.”

During the storm, a teenage girl was hit by falling debris at a basketball game after an apparent lightning strike knocked a hole in the arena’s roof at Austin Peay State University. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

___

12 p.m.

___

11:30 a.m.:

___

10:30 a.m.:

Transportation officials said Interstate 64 in parts of Kentucky were closed in both directions Sunday due to high water.

___

10 a.m.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a disaster emergency for 11 counties in the wake of widespread flooding and related damage.

Holcomb issued the order Saturday for Carroll, Dearborn, Elkhart, Fulton, Lake, Marshall, Perry, St. Joseph, Starke, Switzerland and White counties. Officials say others could be added with more storms forecast in southern Indiana.

The declaration means the state can provide expanded emergency services and request aid from the federal government.

An Emergency Operations Center activated Thursday has coordinated the delivery of roughly 700,000 sandbags, two water pumps and other equipment and services for disaster response and recovery. Officials say some areas of the state have received record-level rainfall and significant flood damage.

Other states have issued similar orders: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency ahead of expected storms and flooding in southern parts of the state and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties hit by flooding.

___

1:30 a.m.

___

11:55 p.m.

Strom-related damage also was reported in Middle Tennessee, where Fox17 in Nashville reports extensive damage to homes and vehicles. Fox17 says at least a dozen homes were damaged in one Montgomery County subdivision.