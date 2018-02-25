Topeka Police looking for 2 men after armed robbery at Kwik Shop

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at 37th and Humboldt.

TPD said two suspects took items from the business and took off in an unknown direction.

The suspects are described as a white man and black man of unknown age.

According to TPD, the white man was seen wearing a camo shirt, grey sweatpants and was armed with a pistol.

The black man was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are still looking for the two men.

KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.

