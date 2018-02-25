Topeka Police looking for 2 men after armed robbery at Kwik Shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at 37th and Humboldt.
TPD said two suspects took items from the business and took off in an unknown direction.
The suspects are described as a white man and black man of unknown age.
According to TPD, the white man was seen wearing a camo shirt, grey sweatpants and was armed with a pistol.
The black man was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police are still looking for the two men.
KSNT News will update this story as information becomes available.