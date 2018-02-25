Topeka police release surveillance photos in recent Kwik Shop robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are searching for two men after an armed robbery at a Kwik Shop.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at 37th and Humboldt.

TPD said two suspects took items from the business and took off in an unknown direction. One of the suspects appeared to be armed with an unknown type of handgun.

The suspects are described as a white man and black man of unknown age. (See image below)

According to TPD, the white man was seen wearing a camo shirt, grey sweatpants and was armed with a pistol.

The black man was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are still looking for the two men.

Anyone with information are asked to contact TPD Detectives at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Topeka Police say the white man was seen wearing a camo shirt and grey sweatpants. He was armed with a pistol. The black man was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The two suspects ran off in an unknown direction. Police are still looking for them. — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) February 26, 2018

Police are investigating a possible armed robbery at the Kwik Shop on 37th & Humboldt. Topeka Watch Commander tells me they’re looking for a white man and a black man. No description yet. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/UYst4RSDT3 — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) February 26, 2018