Trivia Night brings stroke survivors, families together to find support in one another

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It was all smiles Saturday night at the Kansas Family Stoke Foundation’s Trivia Night.

Supporters and families from all over Topeka came out to support the foundation’s stroke camp.

KSNT Evening News Anchor Brooke Lennington emceed the event. She was there with her father, who is also a stroke survivor.

Organizers said they held the event to energize survivors and to provide a place for families to find support.

Deb Schram, the wife of a stroke survivor, said events like this not only have a big impact on the survivors, but on their families.

This was the 2nd year of the foundation’s trivia night. Organizers said they hope to continue the tradition next year.