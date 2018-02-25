Woman who won First Amendment rights for students speaks at K-State

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The woman who fought for First Amendment rights in schools spoke to students at Kansas State University about their right to free speech. A few dozen students at K-State learned her story at a Living Democracy event Saturday.

In the middle of the Vietnam War, middle school student, Mary Beth Tinker, decided to make a statement at her school in Iowa. Tinker, her siblings and other students wore black arm bands to school to protest the war.

When the school board suspended her for wearing the armband, the American Civil Liberties Union took her case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court ruled public school students can exercise their First Amendment rights.

After years of working as a pediatric nurse, she said she realized students aren’t always allowed to speak out about the issues they feel are important.

“I decided I should start traveling across the country and telling kids about our case, and how so many kids throughout history have been standing up and speaking up for something they care about,” Tinker said. “And when they do, they can really make a difference.”

K-State senior Jael Whitney said Tinker’s actions demonstrate how free speech allows people to act on their consciences.

“I think that it was great that she was willing to have the courage to go against what the administration was saying and to go off of her own conscience in this issue,” Whitney said. “And I think that was really important, and I think that anybody at any age should feel confident doing that.”

Tinker said students across the country are exercising their free speech rights to speak out about issues ranging from hate speech to gun violence.

“You have the huge uprising that started in Florida after the school shooting and now so many kids are speaking up about gun violence as well, but I’m glad to see that they are because when young people have a voice it’s better for everyone,” Tinker said.

Many high school students across the U.S. have organized walk-outs as a reaction to the Florida school shooting. Tinker said that disruptive behavior is not protected by the free speech ruling in her 1969 court case. But, she tells students that sort of civil disobedience is an option for them if they are willing to face the consequences.