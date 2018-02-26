1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

KBI said Wamego police requested assistance to respond and investigate a shooting shortly after 6:00.

Officers first responded to the report of an armed carjacking at Kreem Kup Drive In at 601 W. Hwy 24, around 5:30. Officers from several agencies later saw the suspect in the area of 8th & Pine Street around 6:00.

KBI said shortly after, the suspect and five officers exchanged gunfire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. KBI said no officers were injured in the incident, but one was taken to a local hospital due to a health concern.

We do not know the name of the suspect at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, the Wamego Police Department and St. George Police Department all responded to the scene.

KHP says its troopers will be place on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

KHP just moved me further back from the scene. Crime scene tape is up. I’m told someone will be giving me more information shortly #KSNT pic.twitter.com/CTacQZ60T8 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018

Heavy law enforcement presence here at 8th & Maple in Wamego. We’re told there’s an investigation involving shots fired, but are currently working to get more information and will bring you the latest updates on #KSNT pic.twitter.com/bw2glOMlHH — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) February 27, 2018