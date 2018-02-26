2 students arrested for separate school threats

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 14-year-old student is in jail after making a threat to a school.

The Junction City Police Department was made aware of the threat by Fort Riley Police on Friday.

Police said the student made the threat to the Freshman Success Academy and was later arrested on charges of Criminal Threat.

He made his first appearance in Geary County District Court on Monday and was detained, police said.

Several other students were interviewed, but police said they do not believe anyone else was actively involved.

On Monday, a 12-year-old Junction City Middle School student was arrested for threatening another student while at school.

Police said he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.