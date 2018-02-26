Catholic Charities giving those in need their daily bread

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Catholic Charities says more than 27,000 people in Shawnee County struggle to get enough food. The organization wants to make sure people don’t have to decide between paying their rent and getting something to eat.

Catholic charities in Topeka helps more than 1,500 people each month. Manager Brenda Guilfoyle said their services are for everyone, not only Catholics.

“Everybody that walks in that door is treated with love and dignity as if someone were coming into our home,” Guilfoyle said.

She said they want the Emergency Assistance Center to be more than a place for services. Guilfoyle said they teach people how to become self-sustaining.

“We want it to be a place that actually envelops you and reach a better understanding of nutrition, reach a better understanding of your finances,” she said.

Ron Miller first went to Catholic Charities when he was out of work.

“My pantry looked like Mother Hubbard’s cupboard,” he said.

He says they feed him when he’s hungry.

“When I need bread, they’ve got bread for me,” he said.



Miller said the staff at Catholic Charities not only give him food, but give him their respect.

“They treat you great, you know, like you’re somebody,” Miller said. “Some places you go they look down at you. The people here, they treat you equally.”

People who need assistance can go to the organization’s food pantry Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They can also get bread everyday Monday through Friday.

Catholic Charities also helps people pay their rent and utilities. They offer debt management services for people with payday loans.

The organization also gives rides to older people who can’t drive to places, like doctor’s appointments, with their Friendly Visitor’s Program.