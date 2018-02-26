City of Topeka outlines water quality issue

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka water system received a notice on February 16 from the Kansas Department of Helath and Environment stating that they went out of compliance on haloacetic acids (HAA).

According to the city, this is 1 of 87 contaminants that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates for drinking water quality.

“This is not an emergency and customers do not need to seek an alternative water source such as bottled water, the city said on Monday. However, if you have specific health concerns please consult your doctor.”

When disinfection (such as the use of chlorine) is used in the treatment of drinking water, disinfectants combine with organic and inorganic matter present in water to form compounds called disinfection byproducts (DBP), according to the city. The EPA sets standards for controlling the levels of DBP in drinking water, including HAA. Compliance is based on the four-quarter average of sample results for each of the eight locations where HAA samples are collected

in Topeka, called a locational running annual average (LRAA). The LRAA standard for any one location is 60 micrograms/liter.

The city said they received results on February 7 that showed 60.6 micrograms/liter at one location—all other locations were within the standard.

According to City of Topeka records, this is the first time that Topeka has been out of compliance for any drinking water standard.

The city said they are working with their consultant to evaluate and modify their water treatment process to avoid any future violations.