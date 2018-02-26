Community Blood Center asking for blood donations after winter weather

By Published:
Photo Credit: KTRE-TV (Raycom Media)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Community Blood Center is asking the public to make time to donate blood at a CBC donor center or convenient mobile blood drive to help restock the community’s blood supply.

Recent winter weather events have led to fewer donations leading to over 1,000 lost donations. CBC said to ensure ongoing patient need is met and to be prepared for emergencies, they must always have an adequately stocked blood supply.

CBC said the entire donation process takes less than an hour and a single donation can be used to save multiple lives.

To donate blood or for information on how to organize a blood drive
Please call Toll Free: 1-877-468-6844
Visit: www.savealifenow.org

