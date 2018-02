TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka RoadRunners spent some time at Helping Hands Humane Society on Monday.

It was to promote their upcoming Pucks and Paws event. It’s happening at the game on March 3.

Everyone is invited to buy a dog ticket and bring their furry friend to the game.

Helping Hands will also have some dogs at the game to adopt.

All proceeds from the dog tickets will go to Helping Hands.