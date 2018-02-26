High school basketball begins busy week of Sub-State

Sub-State basketball is underway across Kansas. Here’s a look at Monday nights scores. The winners advance to the next round and are one step closer to an appearance in the state tournaments, while the losers season’s come to an end.

Boys scores:
Maur Hill – 51
ACCHS – 23

Pleasant Ridge – 43
Riverside – 51

Nemaha Central – 62
Horton – 33

Sabetha – 45
Hiawatha – 28

Beloit – 40
Riley County – 39

Perry-Lecompton – 58
Oskaloosa – 43

McLouth – 58
Mission Valley – 35

Silver Lake –
Rossville –

St. Marys – 55
Royal Valley – 45

Wellsville – 60
Osage City – 62 F/OT

Eureka – 42
Council Grove – 74

Humboldt –
West Franklin –

Onaga –
Valley Falls –

Frankfort –
Troy –

MdCV –
Altoona Midway –

Axtell –
Wetmore –

Girls Scores:
Wellsville – 79
Osage City – 31

Olpe – 69
Burlingame – 24

Jackson Heights – 45
Madison – 28

Jeff Co. North – 61
Lyndon – 30

Wabaunsee – 54
Northern Heights – 20

MdCV –
Altoona Midway –

